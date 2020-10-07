Menu
2013 Subaru Impreza

155,441 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2013 Subaru Impreza

2013 Subaru Impreza

2.0i TOURING / AWD / MANUAL

2013 Subaru Impreza

2.0i TOURING / AWD / MANUAL

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

155,441KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6017583
  VIN: JF1GPAC69DG212060

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Wagon
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 155,441 KM

Vehicle Description

*** I TOURING *** MANUAL *** AWD *** ONLY 155,441 KM *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

