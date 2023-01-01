Menu
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

185,192 KM

Details

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

XV CrossTrek 2.0i AWD * Heated Cloth Seats * AM/FM/USB/Aux * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Sport Mode * Paddle Shift

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

XV CrossTrek 2.0i AWD * Heated Cloth Seats * AM/FM/USB/Aux * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Sport Mode * Paddle Shift

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

185,192KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10204419
  • VIN: JF2GPACC9D2213773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,192 KM

Vehicle Description

XV CrossTrek 2.0i AWD * Heated Cloth Seats * AM/FM/USB/Aux * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Sport Mode * Paddle Shifters * Keyless Entry * Power Locks * Power Windows * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Roof Rails * Alloy Rims * Child Locks * Rear Wiper *

NO HIDDEN FEES, NO EXTRA FEES FOR SAFETY, NO FEES FOR CASH CUSTOMERS, ALL OPEN LOANS PAY OFF ANYTIME!

Cheapest Warranty Options and Lowest payment opions on approved credit!
***************************************************************************************
Bad Credit Car Loans & Financing Available, No Credit Auto Loans, bankruptcy, Uber driver, Skip the dishes driver, 9 digit SIN number, financing for all credit types.
***************************************************************************************
Low interest rates available for good credit ratings.
***************************************************************************************
Apply Online, Auto Financing Available for Cambridge, Toronto, Mississauga, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Brantford and Guelph
***************************************************************************************
Ask About your Warranty options at a discount 
***************************************************************************************
Apply now at www.eagleautomall.ca
*************************************************************************************** 
 *All prices exclude HST, Licensing, plus $10 OMVIC fee 
*At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan.
*All payments shown are based on a 6.96% rate of borrowing over qualified terms based on the lender, with HST included.
Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle at a purchase price of $10,000, at 6.96% rate of borrowing over a 60 month term is $2,099.75 and payment would be $51.80 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit.
***************************************************************************************
Disclaimer Information: Please confirm accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes and licenses are not included in the listing price. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

