$11,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Prius
2013 Toyota Prius
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
226,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDKN3DU8D0346151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 226,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Save save save on gas in this hybrid Prius. If you are looking to minimize your fuel bill every month this Priusnisnup to the task. Along with efficiency this car gets you around in comfort and style and with just the right selection of options to make your drive enjoyable all year long. If you've been considering switching to a hybrid car, here's your chance at a fraction of the cost of new. Try it out, I bet you'll like it. I do.
Prius is priced certified. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Prius is priced certified. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
2013 Toyota Prius