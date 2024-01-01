Menu
Save save save on gas in this hybrid Prius. If you are looking to minimize your fuel bill every month this Priusnisnup to the task. Along with efficiency this car gets you around in comfort and style and with just the right selection of options to make your drive enjoyable all year long. If youve been considering switching to a hybrid car, heres your chance at a fraction of the cost of new. Try it out, I bet youll like it. I do. 

Prius is priced certified. Taxes and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485

2013 Toyota Prius

226,000 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
226,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDKN3DU8D0346151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Save save save on gas in this hybrid Prius. If you are looking to minimize your fuel bill every month this Priusnisnup to the task. Along with efficiency this car gets you around in comfort and style and with just the right selection of options to make your drive enjoyable all year long. If you've been considering switching to a hybrid car, here's your chance at a fraction of the cost of new. Try it out, I bet you'll like it. I do. 
Prius is priced certified. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-242-6485

