Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Cambridge, ON

2013 Toyota RAV4

150,828 KM

Details Features

$16,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 1707861976
  2. 1707861995
  3. 1707861996
  4. 1707861993
  5. 1707861995
  6. 1707861995
  7. 1707861996
  8. 1707861996
  9. 1707861995
  10. 1707862057
  11. 1707862056
  12. 1707862057
  13. 1707862057
  14. 1707862054
  15. 1707862056
  16. 1707862056
  17. 1707862057
  18. 1707862057
  19. 1707862057
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
150,828KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3ZFREV1DW014604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,828 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

Used 2017 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Nissan Murano SL 150,496 KM $24,989 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Highlander XSE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Toyota Highlander XSE 40,569 KM $48,989 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Highlander XSE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Toyota Highlander XSE 60,126 KM $47,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota RAV4