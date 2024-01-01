Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>SAFETY INCLUDED - VERY CLEAN - NICE WHEELS & TIRES - REMOTE STARTER - REARVIEW CAMERA - HEATED SEATS - LEATHER SEATS - POWER WINDOWS, MIRRORS, LOCKS - KEYLESS ENTRY - A/C - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL - TRAILER HITCH - NO ACCIDENTS -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS  -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>www.asprestigeautosales.com</strong></span></span></p>

2013 Toyota Tacoma

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport Double Cab 4X4 Long Bed 4L/NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport Double Cab 4X4 Long Bed 4L/NO ACCIDENTS

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

  1. 1719441532
  2. 1719441551
  3. 1719441537
  4. 1719441533
  5. 1719441535
  6. 1719441537
  7. 1719441532
  8. 1719441536
  9. 1719441548
  10. 1719441549
  11. 1719441536
  12. 1719441530
  13. 1719441531
  14. 1719441531
  15. 1719441549
  16. 1719441529
  17. 1719441536
  18. 1719441549
  19. 1719441549
  20. 1719441533
  21. 1719441531
  22. 1719441527
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
170,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFMU4FNXDX014906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - VERY CLEAN - NICE WHEELS & TIRES - REMOTE STARTER - REARVIEW CAMERA - HEATED SEATS - LEATHER SEATS - POWER WINDOWS, MIRRORS, LOCKS - KEYLESS ENTRY - A/C - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL - TRAILER HITCH - NO ACCIDENTS -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS  -

WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:

www.asprestigeautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Remote Starter
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Used 2020 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 3L TURBO DIESEL ECODIESEL for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 3L TURBO DIESEL ECODIESEL 31,000 KM $52,990 + tax & lic
Used 1955 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup Apache/BEAUTIFUL RESTORED TRUCK/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON
1955 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup Apache/BEAUTIFUL RESTORED TRUCK/CERTIFIED 10,000 KM $44,990 + tax & lic
Used 1968 Land Rover Defender SERIES 2A ORIGINAL RESTORED - CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON
1968 Land Rover Defender SERIES 2A ORIGINAL RESTORED - CERTIFIED 10,000 KM $44,990 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Tacoma