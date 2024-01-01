Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Excellent condition     No reported accidents     Well undercoated</p>

2013 Toyota Tacoma

199,338 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Toyota Tacoma

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Tacoma

LIMITED

Location

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

  1. 1720196960
  2. 1720196970
  3. 1720196979
  4. 1720196989
  5. 1720196999
  6. 1720197007
  7. 1720197017
  8. 1720197024
  9. 1720197031
  10. 1720197039
  11. 1720197051
  12. 1720197060
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
199,338KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFMU4FN9DX014301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,338 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition     No reported accidents     Well undercoated

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Groh Motors Ltd.

Used 2013 Toyota Tacoma LIMITED for sale in Cambridge, ON
2013 Toyota Tacoma LIMITED 199,338 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road for sale in Cambridge, ON
2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 16,000 KM $45,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE 127,680 KM $16,900 + tax & lic

Email Groh Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-3112

Alternate Numbers
519-240-9554
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Groh Motors Ltd.

519-653-3112

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Tacoma