$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
Groh Motors Ltd.
519-653-3112
2013 Toyota Tacoma
TRD
Location
Groh Motors Ltd.
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
191,595KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8329704
- Stock #: 072926
- VIN: 5TFUU4EN7DX072926
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 191,595 KM
Vehicle Description
TRD 6 SPEED MANUAL NEW TIRES
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
