2013 Toyota Tacoma

191,595 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Groh Motors Ltd.

519-653-3112

2013 Toyota Tacoma

2013 Toyota Tacoma

TRD

2013 Toyota Tacoma

TRD

Location

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

191,595KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8329704
  • Stock #: 072926
  • VIN: 5TFUU4EN7DX072926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 191,595 KM

Vehicle Description

TRD     6 SPEED MANUAL   NEW TIRES

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-XXXX

519-653-3112

519-240-9554
