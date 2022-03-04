Menu
2013 Toyota Tundra

178,102 KM

Details Features

$25,989

+ tax & licensing
$25,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

2013 Toyota Tundra

2013 Toyota Tundra

SR5 4X4

2013 Toyota Tundra

SR5 4X4

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,989

+ taxes & licensing

178,102KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8546846
  • Stock #: P0060741
  • VIN: 5TFUM5F10DX046041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0060741
  • Mileage 178,102 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

