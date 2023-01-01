$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Venza
V6
Location
Cambridge Centre Honda
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
519-623-5991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23440W
- Mileage 265,987 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE! TEST DRIVE TODAY! 2013 Toyota Venza featuring six speed automatic transmission, five passenger seating, auto on/off headlights, fog lights, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD touch screen audio system USB and auxiliary inputs, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, 12V power outlet, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry, spacious cargo area, power windows, split fold rear seats, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99% on approved credit.
Vehicle Features
