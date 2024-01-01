Menu
2013 Toyota Venza

352,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Venza

LE V6 FWD

2013 Toyota Venza

LE V6 FWD

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

352,000KM
Used
VIN 4T3ZK3BBXDU054425

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Grey
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 352,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

2013 Toyota Venza