2013 Toyota Venza
LE V6 FWD
Location
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
352,000KM
Used
VIN 4T3ZK3BBXDU054425
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 352,000 KM
