$10,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2013 Volkswagen Beetle
2.5L
2013 Volkswagen Beetle
2.5L
Location
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
157,392KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VWJX7AT8DM665892
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 1102
- Mileage 157,392 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Werner's Auto Sales & Service
2019 Honda Pilot EX-L w/Navigation AWD 205,546 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
2016 Lincoln MKZ AWD 172,803 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE 82,400 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Werner's Auto Sales & Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-621-XXXX(click to show)
519-621-7711
Alternate Numbers1-877-621-7117
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
519-621-7711
2013 Volkswagen Beetle