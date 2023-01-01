2013 Volkswagen Jetta

$4,250 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 7 , 8 4 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10329123

10329123 VIN: 3VW2K7AJ1DM297136

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 227,842 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive

