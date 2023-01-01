Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

227,842 KM

$4,250

+ tax & licensing
Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

**** AS IS SALE *** Heated Cloth Seats * AM/FM/CD/AUX * Automatic/Manual Mode * Power Locks * Power Windows * Keyless Entry * 12V DC Outlet * Sport Mo

227,842KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10329123
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ1DM297136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 227,842 KM

Vehicle Description

**** AS IS SALE *** Heated Cloth Seats * AM/FM/CD/AUX * Automatic/Manual Mode * Power Locks * Power Windows * Keyless Entry * 12V DC Outlet * Sport Mode * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Roof Rails *

This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.The vehicle may not be fit for you as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense.

We do not inspect them nor do we know what is required for safety they may require substantial repairs and its an at you own risk sale. The majority of buyers are other dealers and wholesalers, as they have the means fix and source the parts required. It may have rust all over or require major powertrain work.
 
 
* Vehicle being presented might not be finance-able; payments are available on approved credit. *All prices exclude HST, Licensing *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan.*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

