2013 Volkswagen Jetta
S
Location
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
186,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8951584
- Stock #: 873
- VIN: 3VW 1K7AJ3DM42174
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 186,000 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON, PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO!!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8