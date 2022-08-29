2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $8,490 + taxes & licensing 1 9 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9014689

9014689 VIN: 3VWDK7AJ2DM436151

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 194,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire

