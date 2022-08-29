Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

267,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

Trendline | Bluetooth | Winter Tires

Location

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

267,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9270871
  • Stock #: 919
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ6DM316618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 267,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON, PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO!!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

