2013 Volkswagen Jetta

154,000 KM

$10,490

+ tax & licensing
$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2.5L/SUNROOF/NO ACCIDENTS/SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

154,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9354394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - NEW BRAKES AND SERVICE - NO ACCIDENTS - 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

