Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

102,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI 2T/DIESEL/6 SPEED/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI 2T/DIESEL/6 SPEED/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

  1. 1677097382
  2. 1677097195
  3. 1677097384
  4. 1677097380
  5. 1677097383
  6. 1677097194
  7. 1677097191
  8. 1677097194
  9. 1677097384
  10. 1677097385
  11. 1677097385
  12. 1677097386
  13. 1677097386
  14. 1677097387
  15. 1677097387
  16. 1677097388
  17. 1677097389
  18. 1677097390
  19. 1677097390
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
102,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9642451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - SUNROOF - COMFORTLINE - FULLY LOADED - NO ACCIDENTS - 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

2010 Jeep Wrangler U...
 170,000 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST/3.6...
 53,000 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey C...
 142,000 KM
$10,490 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Inventory