2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

193,079 KM

Details Description Features

$12,800

+ tax & licensing
$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

Groh Motors Ltd.

519-653-3112

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

4dr Auto Highline 4Motion R Line

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

4dr Auto Highline 4Motion R Line

Location

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

193,079KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9339772
  • Stock #: 093436
  • VIN: WVGJV3AX3DW093436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,079 KM

Vehicle Description

R LINE     Loaded    4 Motion   No reported accicents     Local Trade  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

