2014 ARCTIC CAT 1000 EFI MUD PRO ATV

2,227 KM

Details Description

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2014 ARCTIC CAT 1000 EFI MUD PRO ATV

2014 ARCTIC CAT 1000 EFI MUD PRO ATV

LIMITED/FINANCING AVAILABLE

2014 ARCTIC CAT 1000 EFI MUD PRO ATV

LIMITED/FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Sale Price

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

2,227KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5852676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Mileage 2,227 KM

Vehicle Description

158 HOURS - 2,227 KILOMETRES -

FINANCING AVAILABLE -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM -

www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448

4X4 - AUTOMATIC -WINCH - Engine type 4-stroke

Cylinder V2

Power Steering

Valvetrain SOHC, 4 valves per cylinder

Cooling system Liquid with Fan

Displacement (cc) 951.0

Bore (mm) 92.0

Stroke (mm) 71.6

Fuel system Electronic Fuel Injected

Starter Electric

Gearbox operation Automatic CVT with reverse

Drive system 2WD/4WD with low range, differential lock

Front suspension type Double A-Arm

Front suspension travel (mm) 254

Rear suspension type Double A-Arm

Rear suspension travel (mm) 254

Front brakes Hydraulic disc

Rear brakes Hydraulic disc

Weight (kg) 386

Fuel capacity (L) 20.1

Front rack capacity (kg) 45.4

Rear rack capacity (kg) 90.7

Towing capacity (kg) 476.3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-XXXX

519-267-8448

