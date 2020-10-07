2014 ARCTIC CAT 1000 EFI MUD PRO ATV

+ taxes & licensing
519-267-8448
512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
519-267-8448
+ taxes & licensing
158 HOURS - 2,227 KILOMETRES -
FINANCING AVAILABLE -
WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -
MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM -
SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM -
www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca
PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448
4X4 - AUTOMATIC -WINCH - Engine type 4-stroke
Cylinder V2
Power Steering
Valvetrain SOHC, 4 valves per cylinder
Cooling system Liquid with Fan
Displacement (cc) 951.0
Bore (mm) 92.0
Stroke (mm) 71.6
Fuel system Electronic Fuel Injected
Starter Electric
Gearbox operation Automatic CVT with reverse
Drive system 2WD/4WD with low range, differential lock
Front suspension type Double A-Arm
Front suspension travel (mm) 254
Rear suspension type Double A-Arm
Rear suspension travel (mm) 254
Front brakes Hydraulic disc
Rear brakes Hydraulic disc
Weight (kg) 386
Fuel capacity (L) 20.1
Front rack capacity (kg) 45.4
Rear rack capacity (kg) 90.7
Towing capacity (kg) 476.3
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5