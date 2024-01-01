Menu
144,226KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB6E7384434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,226 KM

Vehicle Description

2LT * Leather Interior/Leather Steering Wheel * Rear View Camera * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Heated Seats * Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Doors/Windows/Side View Mirrors/Seats * Steering Audio/Cruise/Voice Recognition Controls * Traction/Stability Control * Emergency Braking Assist * AM/FM/Sirius XM/Bluetooth/AUX/USB/CD * Chevy MyLink * Heated Mirrors * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission *

Transparent Pricing: No Hidden Fees! Best warranty options at unbeatable prices. Aim for the lowest payments on approved credit.

 

  • Bad Credit? We're on your side.
  • No Credit? We've got solutions.
  • Uber & Skip the Dishes drivers, step right up!
  • 9-Digit SIN? We've got you covered!

We've Got Ontario Covered: From Cambridge to Toronto, and Guelph to Mississauga, we offer premier auto financing options.

Join the Eagle Family: Dive in at www.eagleautomall.ca. Or call us at (519) 650-0326.

Our Hours: Mon-Wed & Fri: 10 a.m. 6 p.m. Thu: 10 a.m. 6 p.m. Sat: 10 a.m. 5 p.m. Sun: Closed

 

  • Prices exclude HST, Licensing & $10 OMVIC fee.
  • Our goal is $0 down, but occasionally a down payment may be necessary.
  • Payment Example: On a $10,000 vehicle, at a 6.96% rate over 60 months, you'd pay just $51.80 weekly.

Disclaimer: Always confirm details. Mileage accurate at listing. Taxes & licenses not included in the listed price.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze