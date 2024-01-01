$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT * Leather Interior/Leather Steering Wheel * Rear View Camera * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Heated Seats * Keyless Entry * Power Lock
Location
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
519-650-0326
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,226 KM
Vehicle Description
Transparent Pricing: No Hidden Fees! Best warranty options at unbeatable prices. Aim for the lowest payments on approved credit.
- Bad Credit? We're on your side.
- No Credit? We've got solutions.
- Uber & Skip the Dishes drivers, step right up!
- 9-Digit SIN? We've got you covered!
We've Got Ontario Covered: From Cambridge to Toronto, and Guelph to Mississauga, we offer premier auto financing options.
Join the Eagle Family: Dive in at www.eagleautomall.ca. Or call us at (519) 650-0326.
Our Hours: Mon-Wed & Fri: 10 a.m. 6 p.m. Thu: 10 a.m. 6 p.m. Sat: 10 a.m. 5 p.m. Sun: Closed
- Prices exclude HST, Licensing & $10 OMVIC fee.
- Our goal is $0 down, but occasionally a down payment may be necessary.
- Payment Example: On a $10,000 vehicle, at a 6.96% rate over 60 months, you'd pay just $51.80 weekly.
Disclaimer: Always confirm details. Mileage accurate at listing. Taxes & licenses not included in the listed price.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
