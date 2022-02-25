Menu
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

135,642 KM

Details

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

135,642KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8347716
  VIN: 2GNFLEEK7E6124376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,642 KM

Vehicle Description

 AWD * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Cruise Control * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux * Eco Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * Traction Control * Power Locks * Power Windows * Automatic Headlights * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Rear Wiper * 17” Alloy Rims * Black Cloth Seats *

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

