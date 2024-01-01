Menu
If youd like a new box truck but dont want to spend the price of a new truck heres your chance at getting pretty close to what you want. This truck has only 88000 kms and runs and drives perfect. This truck was owned by an antique dealer and was very gently used.Box is 17.5 feet long and has been certified every year to meet Ontario standards. This truck is ready to get to work as a moving truck or every day deliveries. Hurry in and have a look before its gone. 

Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products 
335 Dundas St n Cambridge
519-242-6485

2014 Chevrolet Express

87,900 KM

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Express

2014 Chevrolet Express

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GB3G4CG0E1119133

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 87,900 KM

If you'd like a new box truck but don't want to spend the price of a new truck here's your chance at getting pretty close to what you want. This truck has only 88000 kms and runs and drives perfect. This truck was owned by an antique dealer and was very gently used.Box is 17.5 feet long and has been certified every year to meet Ontario standards. This truck is ready to get to work as a moving truck or every day deliveries. Hurry in and have a look before it's gone. 
Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products 335 Dundas St n Cambridge519-242-6485

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Trip Computer

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2014 Chevrolet Express