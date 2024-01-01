$29,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Chevrolet Express
2014 Chevrolet Express
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,900KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GB3G4CG0E1119133
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 87,900 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
If you'd like a new box truck but don't want to spend the price of a new truck here's your chance at getting pretty close to what you want. This truck has only 88000 kms and runs and drives perfect. This truck was owned by an antique dealer and was very gently used.Box is 17.5 feet long and has been certified every year to meet Ontario standards. This truck is ready to get to work as a moving truck or every day deliveries. Hurry in and have a look before it's gone.
Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products 335 Dundas St n Cambridge519-242-6485
Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products 335 Dundas St n Cambridge519-242-6485
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Interior
Trip Computer
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products
2014 Honda CR-V EX 168,470 MI $9,999 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey SE Plus 56,572 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Explorer Platinum 178,390 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Email Ventoso Motor Products
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-242-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products
519-242-6485
2014 Chevrolet Express