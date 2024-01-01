Menu
WOW!!! Look at the mileage. Super low kilometers is just the beginning of this trucks story. The condition of this Silverado inside and out is even better than the low low kms. This truck has been very, very gently used and it shows.  If youd like to pay a used truck price but get a Like new truck, youve just found the needle in a haystack. This truck will last you many many years to come. Hurry in while its available.  It wont last long. 

Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

71,862 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,862KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCRCPEH7EZ144167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 71,862 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!! Look at the mileage. Super low kilometers is just the beginning of this trucks story. The condition of this Silverado inside and out is even better than the low low kms. This truck has been very, very gently used and it shows.  If you'd like to pay a used truck price but get a Like new truck, you've just found the needle in a haystack. This truck will last you many many years to come. Hurry in while it's available.  It won't last long. 
Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Steel Wheels

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
