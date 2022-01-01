Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

110,290 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

Work Truck Crew Cab 4WD

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

110,290KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8082121
  • VIN: 3GCUKPEC9EG151039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 110,290 KM

Vehicle Description

* Silverado 1500 Crew Cab * 4X4 * 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic * 6 Passenger * Remote Start * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Tow/Haul Mode * Tow Mirrors * Automatic/Manual Mode * Vinyl Floors * AM/FM/USB/Aux * Cruise Control * Automatic Headlights * Uniden CB Radio * Keyless Entry * Rear Cargo Light * 285/65/18 All Terrain Tires * 18 Fast HD Series Alloy Rims * Tonneau Cover * Side Steps *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

