2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
519-653-1212
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
+ taxes & licensing
* Silverado 1500 Crew Cab * 4X4 * 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic * 6 Passenger * Remote Start * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Tow/Haul Mode * Tow Mirrors * Automatic/Manual Mode * Vinyl Floors * AM/FM/USB/Aux * Cruise Control * Automatic Headlights * Uniden CB Radio * Keyless Entry * Rear Cargo Light * 285/65/18 All Terrain Tires * 18 Fast HD Series Alloy Rims * Tonneau Cover * Side Steps *
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7