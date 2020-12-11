Menu
2014 Chevrolet Sonic

109,944 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

LS Auto Sedan

LS Auto Sedan

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

109,944KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6310527
  • VIN: 1G1JA5EH8E4149519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,944 KM

Vehicle Description

* Sonic LS * 1.8L 6 Speed Automatic * Hands Free Calling * Steering Wheel Controls * Keyless Entry * AM/FM/Aux * On Star * Manual Mode * Automatic Headlights * Manual Windows * Manual Mirrors * 12V DC Outlet * Traction Control * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Climate Controls * Cloth Seats *

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

