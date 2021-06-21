2014 Chevrolet Trax

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 0 7 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7408241

7408241 VIN: 3gncjleb3el179870

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 116,074 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Cargo shade Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.