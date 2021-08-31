Menu
2014 Chevrolet Trax

183,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2014 Chevrolet Trax

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LS

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LS

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

183,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7673164
  VIN: 3GNCJKEB6EL194857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 CHEVY TRAX - 2WD

183000KM

1.4L 4CYL TURBO ENGINE

AUTOMATIC

A/C - BLOWS COLD

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

2 KEYS WITH FOBS

 

$5995 CERTIFIED + TAX

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE OAC

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Steel Wheels
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

