2014 Chrysler 300

C AWD

2014 Chrysler 300

C AWD

Garston Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,874KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4574025
  • VIN: 2C3CCAKG0EH323220
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Remote start * Leather * Navigation * Backup Cam * Blindspot assist * Heated seats/steering wheel/mirrors * Heated/Cooling cup holders * Heated rear seats * 8.2 inch UCONNECT touch screen * Keyless/Passive Entry * Panoramic Sunroof * Power Seats/windows/mirrors * Adaptive Cruise Control * Traction Control * Garage Door Programmable * Auto headlights/fog lights * Hands Free Steering Wheel Controls * Auto dimming rearview mirror * Memory drivers seat * Voice Recognition * AM/FM/XM/AUX/USB/Bluetooth Audio * Volt output/ 115 volt power supply *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Garston Motors

Garston Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

