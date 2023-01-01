2014 Dodge Challenger

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 5 , 8 6 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9645499

9645499 VIN: 2C3CDYAG0EH172483

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 145,864 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.