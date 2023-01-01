Menu
2014 Dodge Challenger

145,864 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2014 Dodge Challenger

2014 Dodge Challenger

SXT

2014 Dodge Challenger

SXT

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

145,864KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9645499
  • VIN: 2C3CDYAG0EH172483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,864 KM

Vehicle Description

* Challenger SXT * 3.6 V6 * Garmin Navigation * Park Assist * Heated Leather Seats * Power Driver Seat * Sunroof * Sport Mode * Paddle Shifters * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Voice Recognition * UConnect * Automatic Windows * Keyless Entry * Auto Dimming Rear View Mirrors * Power Locks * Power Windows * Alloy Rims * Heated Mirrors *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

