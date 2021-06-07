Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Charger

172,159 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Charger

2014 Dodge Charger

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Charger

SE

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

  1. 7234970
  2. 7234970
  3. 7234970
  4. 7234970
  5. 7234970
  6. 7234970
  7. 7234970
  8. 7234970
  9. 7234970
  10. 7234970
  11. 7234970
  12. 7234970
  13. 7234970
  14. 7234970
  15. 7234970
  16. 7234970
  17. 7234970
  18. 7234970
  19. 7234970
  20. 7234970
  21. 7234970
  22. 7234970
  23. 7234970
  24. 7234970
  25. 7234970
  26. 7234970
  27. 7234970
  28. 7234970
  29. 7234970
  30. 7234970
  31. 7234970
  32. 7234970
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

172,159KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7234970
  • VIN: 2C3CDXBG3EH252174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,159 KM

Vehicle Description

* Charger SE * 3.6 V6 * RWD * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Push Button Start * AM/FM/USB/Aux * 12V DC Outlet * Keyless Entry * Manual/Sport Mode * Automatic Front Windows * 12V DC Outlet * Dual Climate Control * Black Cloth Seats * Automatic Headlights * Power Driver Seat * Manual Folding Mirrors * Alloy Rims * Dual Exhaust * Black Housing Headlights *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lebada Motors

2015 Dodge Ram 3500 ...
 213,742 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 3.6 V6...
 114,558 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 81,684 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
Video Calls

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory