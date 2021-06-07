2014 Dodge Charger

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 2 , 1 5 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7234970

7234970 VIN: 2C3CDXBG3EH252174

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 172,159 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.