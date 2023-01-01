Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Charger

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Auto Sales

226.473.1123

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Charger

2014 Dodge Charger

Enforcer Police

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Charger

Enforcer Police

Location

Redline Auto Sales

630 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 6J8

226.473.1123

  1. 9464157
  2. 9464157
  3. 9464157
  4. 9464157
  5. 9464157
  6. 9464157
  7. 9464157
  8. 9464157
  9. 9464157
  10. 9464157
  11. 9464157
  12. 9464157
  13. 9464157
  14. 9464157
  15. 9464157
  16. 9464157
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Sale

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

122,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9464157
  • Stock #: 22N8185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22N8185
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*PREVIOUS POLICE USE*Over 1000 Positive Google Reviews combined!!! Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, Unrivalled Pricing, Three Locations to Serve You!!! Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! LOWEST price policy in effect, we APPROVE all credit, TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! OMVIC disclaimer: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested or certified and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!! No extra fees of any kind, what you see is what you pay, HST and licensing extra!!! Carfax reports are provided with every vehicle at no extra charge!!! Over 300 vehicles in stock!!! OMVIC registered!!! We want your trade ins, top value paid!!! We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy from us!!! Visit www.wewantyourcar.ca!!! All credits are welcome!!! Everyone is approved!!! Visit www.allapproved.ca to get approved today!!! Please visit www.redlineautosales.ca for our complete and up to date inventory!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Redline Auto Sales

2018 GMC Canyon Exte...
 219,000 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Pathfind...
 164,000 KM
$17,500 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 328i WE APP...
 220,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales

Cambridge

630 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 6J8

Call Dealer

226.473.XXXX

(click to show)

226.473.1123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory