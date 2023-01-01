Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

138,141 KM

Details Description Features

$15,695

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,695

+ taxes & licensing

Renner's Auto Sales

519-622-6371

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30 ANNIVERSARY EDTION

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30 ANNIVERSARY EDTION

Location

Renner's Auto Sales

2532 Dundas Street South, Cambridge, ON N1R 5S2

519-622-6371

  1. 1693332524
  2. 1693332673
  3. 1693332671
  4. 1693332671
  5. 1693332734
  6. 1693332766
  7. 1693332777
  8. 1693332829
  9. 1693332883
  10. 1693332889
  11. 1693332888
  12. 1693332939
  13. 1693332965
  14. 1693332970
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,695

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
138,141KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10357392
  • Stock #: XA-3178
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8ER203178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 138,141 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY NICE LOW MILEAGE,ONE OWNER,KROWN RUST PROTECTION FROM NEW,SAFETY INCLUDED, FINANCING &WARRANTIES AVAILABLE CALL TODAY 519 498 2549

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
STO &GO SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Renner's Auto Sales

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 138,141 KM
$15,695 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Accord 4D...
 96,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 2WD ...
 162,500 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Renner's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Renner's Auto Sales

Renner's Auto Sales

2532 Dundas Street South, Cambridge, ON N1R 5S2

Call Dealer

519-622-XXXX

(click to show)

519-622-6371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory