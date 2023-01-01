$15,695+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,695
+ taxes & licensing
Renner's Auto Sales
519-622-6371
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
30 ANNIVERSARY EDTION
Location
Renner's Auto Sales
2532 Dundas Street South, Cambridge, ON N1R 5S2
519-622-6371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,695
+ taxes & licensing
138,141KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10357392
- Stock #: XA-3178
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG8ER203178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 138,141 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY NICE LOW MILEAGE,ONE OWNER,KROWN RUST PROTECTION FROM NEW,SAFETY INCLUDED, FINANCING &WARRANTIES AVAILABLE CALL TODAY 519 498 2549
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
STO &GO SEATS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Renner's Auto Sales
Renner's Auto Sales
2532 Dundas Street South, Cambridge, ON N1R 5S2