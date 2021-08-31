Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

132,015 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

SE

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

132,015KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7993266
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1ER219061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 132,015 KM

Vehicle Description

* Grand Caravan SE * 3.6L V6 * 7 Passenger * Stow N Go * Cruise Control * Automatic/Manual Mode * AM/FM/CD/Aux * 12V DC Outlet * Heated Mirrors * Window Rain Visors * Hood Bug Deflector * Eco Mode * Traction Control * Climate Control * Keyless Entry * Power Locks * Power Windows * Manual Folding Mirrors * Rear Wiper * Child Seat Anchors *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

