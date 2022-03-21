Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Journey

180,000 KM

Details Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Auto Sales

226-473-1123

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

SXT / Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Journey

SXT / Limited

Location

Redline Auto Sales

630 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 6J8

226-473-1123

  1. 8690744
  2. 8690744
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Sale

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8690744
  • Stock #: 22N7602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22N7602
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Redline Auto Sales

2012 Volkswagen Golf...
 205,000 KM
$12,800 + tax & lic
2012 Audi A3 2.0T Pr...
 188,000 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic
2014 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 176,000 KM
$11,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales

Cambridge

630 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 6J8

Call Dealer

226-473-XXXX

(click to show)

226-473-1123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory