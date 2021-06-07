2014 Dodge Ram 1500

+ taxes & licensing
519-653-1212
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge Ram Quad Cab * 3.6 V6 8 Speed Automatic * 6 Passenger * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux * Tow/Haul Mode * 2WD/4WD Lock/4WD Low * Automatic Headlights * Automatic Windows * Heated Mirrors * 12V DC Outlet * Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Manual Folding Mirrors * Side Steps * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Tonneau Cover *
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7