2014 Dodge Ram 1500

151,035 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2014 Dodge Ram 1500

2014 Dodge Ram 1500

Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD

2014 Dodge Ram 1500

Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

151,035KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7234976
  VIN: 1C6RR7FG8ES234612

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 6
  Mileage 151,035 KM

Vehicle Description

Dodge Ram Quad Cab * 3.6 V6 8 Speed Automatic * 6 Passenger * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux * Tow/Haul Mode * 2WD/4WD Lock/4WD Low * Automatic Headlights * Automatic Windows * Heated Mirrors * 12V DC Outlet * Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Manual Folding Mirrors * Side Steps * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Tonneau Cover *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

