Engine: 1.4L I4 MultiAir Turbo
Front-Wheel Drive
3.83 Axle Ratio
Block Heater
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
150 Amp Alternator
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Steering
50 L Fuel Tank
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

2014 Fiat 500

164,092 KM

Details Description Features

$10,385

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Fiat 500

L Lounge

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Fiat 500

L Lounge

Location

Canada Cars Cambridge

172 King Street East, Cambridge, ON N3H 3M4

519-650-5031

Contact Seller

$10,385

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,092KM
VIN ZFBCFACH1EZ006477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 006477
  • Mileage 164,092 KM

Vehicle Description

Engine: 1.4L I4 MultiAir Turbo

Front-Wheel Drive

3.83 Axle Ratio

Block Heater

500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

150 Amp Alternator

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Electric Power-Assist Steering

50 L Fuel Tank

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control


Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Mini Overhead Console
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Conversation mirror
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Floor Console w/Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Mechanical

Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.83 Axle Ratio
50 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings and Chrome Bodyside Insert

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

height adjustment
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Engine: 1.4L I4 MultiAir Turbo
Tires: 225/45R17 BSW AS
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Fore/Aft Movement and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Canada Cars Cambridge

Canada Cars Cambridge

Canada Cars Cambridge

172 King Street East, Cambridge, ON N3H 3M4

519-650-5031

$10,385

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars Cambridge

519-650-5031

2014 Fiat 500