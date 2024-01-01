$10,385+ tax & licensing
2014 Fiat 500
L Lounge
Location
Canada Cars Cambridge
172 King Street East, Cambridge, ON N3H 3M4
519-650-5031
$10,385
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 006477
- Mileage 164,092 KM
Vehicle Description
Engine: 1.4L I4 MultiAir Turbo
Front-Wheel Drive
3.83 Axle Ratio
Block Heater
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
150 Amp Alternator
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Steering
50 L Fuel Tank
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
