2014 Fiat 500L

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,945 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 5 , 4 6 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10087575

10087575 VIN: ZFBCFAAH8EZ011713

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 85,468 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers Turbocharged Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.