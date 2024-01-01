2014 Ford Edge

Menu
Account
Sign In
SEL AWD * Sports Package * Panoramic Sunroof * Sport Mode * Sync Powered By Microsoft * Keyless Entry * Driver Door Key Pad * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Power Driver Seat *  Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Steering Controls * Voice Recognition * Cruise Control * Traction/Stability Control *  Touchscreen Infotainment Display System *  Rear View Camera * Heated Seats * Dual Zone Climate Control * AM/FM/SXM/CD/USB/Bluetooth/SD Card * Emergency Brake Assist * Heated Mirrors * Valet Mode * Rear Tinted Windows * 20” Alloy Wheels * Dual Exhaust * Front Fog Lights * Rear Parking Sensors *<br /><br /><div><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>We Approve All <span class=TNT2l AStapd style=font-weight: 800;>Credit</span>. Get your <span class=TNT2l AStapd style=font-weight: 800;>car</span> now Bad credit Auto Loans: <br /><br />https://eagleautomall.ca/get-approved</span><br /> </div><div> </div><div><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>- No Hidden Fees: Enjoy transparent pricing with no surprises.</span></div><div><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>- Comprehensive Warranty: Get the best auto warranty available.</span></div><div><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>- Low Monthly Payments: Take advantage of the lowest car payments around.</span></div><div><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>- Top Dollar for Trade-Ins: Sell or trade-in your car for the best value.</span><br /><br /><div><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>Clear & Simple Pricing</span></div><div> </div><div><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>Prices exclude HST, licensing fees, and a $10 OMVIC fee. We aim for zero down payments, though occasionally one may be required. </span></div><div> </div><div><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>For example, a $10,000 vehicle at a 6.96 percent rate over 60 months costs just $51.80 weekly. </span></div><div> </div><div><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>Note that rates can change. Payments depend on approved credit, and sometimes a down payment is needed. Confirm all details as we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at the time of listing. Taxes and licenses are not included in the listed price.<br /><br />Finance fee may apply, inquire for details.</span></div><div> </div><div><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>Experience the difference at Eagle Auto Mall – your trusted partner for quality used cars and exceptional service.</span></div></div><div> </div>

2014 Ford Edge

155,519 KM

Details Description

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Edge

SEL AWD * Sports Package * Panoramic Sunroof * Sport Mode * Sync Powered By Microsoft * Keyless Entry * Driver Door Key Pad * Power Locks/Windows/Side

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Edge

SEL AWD * Sports Package * Panoramic Sunroof * Sport Mode * Sync Powered By Microsoft * Keyless Entry * Driver Door Key Pad * Power Locks/Windows/Side

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

  1. 11542017
  2. 11542017
  3. 11542017
  4. 11542017
  5. 11542017
  6. 11542017
  7. 11542017
  8. 11542017
  9. 11542017
  10. 11542017
  11. 11542017
  12. 11542017
  13. 11542017
  14. 11542017
  15. 11542017
  16. 11542017
  17. 11542017
  18. 11542017
  19. 11542017
  20. 11542017
  21. 11542017
  22. 11542017
  23. 11542017
  24. 11542017
  25. 11542017
  26. 11542017
  27. 11542017
  28. 11542017
  29. 11542017
  30. 11542017
  31. 11542017
  32. 11542017
  33. 11542017
  34. 11542017
  35. 11542017
  36. 11542017
  37. 11542017
  38. 11542017
  39. 11542017
  40. 11542017
  41. 11542017
  42. 11542017
  43. 11542017
  44. 11542017
  45. 11542017
  46. 11542017
  47. 11542017
  48. 11542017
  49. 11542017
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,519KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMDK4JC2EBB07855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,519 KM

Vehicle Description

SEL AWD * Sports Package * Panoramic Sunroof * Sport Mode * Sync Powered By Microsoft * Keyless Entry * Driver Door Key Pad * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Power Driver Seat *  Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Steering Controls * Voice Recognition * Cruise Control * Traction/Stability Control *  Touchscreen Infotainment Display System *  Rear View Camera * Heated Seats * Dual Zone Climate Control * AM/FM/SXM/CD/USB/Bluetooth/SD Card * Emergency Brake Assist * Heated Mirrors * Valet Mode * Rear Tinted Windows * 20” Alloy Wheels * Dual Exhaust * Front Fog Lights * Rear Parking Sensors *

We Approve All Credit. Get your car now Bad credit Auto Loans: 

https://eagleautomall.ca/get-approved
  - No Hidden Fees: Enjoy transparent pricing with no surprises.- Comprehensive Warranty: Get the best auto warranty available.- Low Monthly Payments: Take advantage of the lowest car payments around.- Top Dollar for Trade-Ins: Sell or trade-in your car for the best value.

Clear & Simple Pricing Prices exclude HST, licensing fees, and a $10 OMVIC fee. We aim for zero down payments, though occasionally one may be required.  For example, a $10,000 vehicle at a 6.96 percent rate over 60 months costs just $51.80 weekly.  Note that rates can change. Payments depend on approved credit, and sometimes a down payment is needed. Confirm all details as we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at the time of listing. Taxes and licenses are not included in the listed price.

Finance fee may apply, inquire for details. Experience the difference at Eagle Auto Mall – your trusted partner for quality used cars and exceptional service. 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Auto Mall

Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee TRAILHAWK 4X4 * Keyless Entry * Rear View Camera * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Headlight Controls * Electronic Park Brake * Leather Steeri for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Jeep Cherokee TRAILHAWK 4X4 * Keyless Entry * Rear View Camera * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Headlight Controls * Electronic Park Brake * Leather Steeri 142,480 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD * Sunroof * ECO/Sport Mode * Heated Seats * AUX/USB * Heated Mirrors * Bluetooth * Keyless Entry * Rear View Camera * Automatic/Tiptronic Tr for sale in Cambridge, ON
2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD * Sunroof * ECO/Sport Mode * Heated Seats * AUX/USB * Heated Mirrors * Bluetooth * Keyless Entry * Rear View Camera * Automatic/Tiptronic Tr 189,893 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD * Navigation * Leather * Sunroof * Passcode Door * Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Power Locks/Mirrors/Windows/Driver Seat/Passenger Seat for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD * Navigation * Leather * Sunroof * Passcode Door * Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Power Locks/Mirrors/Windows/Driver Seat/Passenger Seat 179,912 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Mall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

Call Dealer

519-650-XXXX

(click to show)

519-650-0326

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Edge