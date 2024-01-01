$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Ford Edge
SEL AWD * Sports Package * Panoramic Sunroof * Sport Mode * Sync Powered By Microsoft * Keyless Entry * Driver Door Key Pad * Power Locks/Windows/Side
2014 Ford Edge
SEL AWD * Sports Package * Panoramic Sunroof * Sport Mode * Sync Powered By Microsoft * Keyless Entry * Driver Door Key Pad * Power Locks/Windows/Side
Location
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
519-650-0326
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
155,519KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2FMDK4JC2EBB07855
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,519 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
SEL AWD * Sports Package * Panoramic Sunroof * Sport Mode * Sync Powered By Microsoft * Keyless Entry * Driver Door Key Pad * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Power Driver Seat * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Steering Controls * Voice Recognition * Cruise Control * Traction/Stability Control * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Rear View Camera * Heated Seats * Dual Zone Climate Control * AM/FM/SXM/CD/USB/Bluetooth/SD Card * Emergency Brake Assist * Heated Mirrors * Valet Mode * Rear Tinted Windows * 20” Alloy Wheels * Dual Exhaust * Front Fog Lights * Rear Parking Sensors *
We Approve All Credit. Get your car now Bad credit Auto Loans:
https://eagleautomall.ca/get-approved
- No Hidden Fees: Enjoy transparent pricing with no surprises.- Comprehensive Warranty: Get the best auto warranty available.- Low Monthly Payments: Take advantage of the lowest car payments around.- Top Dollar for Trade-Ins: Sell or trade-in your car for the best value.
Clear & Simple Pricing Prices exclude HST, licensing fees, and a $10 OMVIC fee. We aim for zero down payments, though occasionally one may be required. For example, a $10,000 vehicle at a 6.96 percent rate over 60 months costs just $51.80 weekly. Note that rates can change. Payments depend on approved credit, and sometimes a down payment is needed. Confirm all details as we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at the time of listing. Taxes and licenses are not included in the listed price.
Finance fee may apply, inquire for details. Experience the difference at Eagle Auto Mall – your trusted partner for quality used cars and exceptional service.
We Approve All Credit. Get your car now Bad credit Auto Loans:
https://eagleautomall.ca/get-approved
- No Hidden Fees: Enjoy transparent pricing with no surprises.- Comprehensive Warranty: Get the best auto warranty available.- Low Monthly Payments: Take advantage of the lowest car payments around.- Top Dollar for Trade-Ins: Sell or trade-in your car for the best value.
Clear & Simple Pricing Prices exclude HST, licensing fees, and a $10 OMVIC fee. We aim for zero down payments, though occasionally one may be required. For example, a $10,000 vehicle at a 6.96 percent rate over 60 months costs just $51.80 weekly. Note that rates can change. Payments depend on approved credit, and sometimes a down payment is needed. Confirm all details as we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at the time of listing. Taxes and licenses are not included in the listed price.
Finance fee may apply, inquire for details. Experience the difference at Eagle Auto Mall – your trusted partner for quality used cars and exceptional service.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Eagle Auto Mall
Email Eagle Auto Mall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
Call Dealer
519-650-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Auto Mall
519-650-0326
2014 Ford Edge