2014 Ford F-150

197,905 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

Super Crew Cab 5.0L V8 4X4 * 6 Passenger * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Hard Tonneau Cover * Side Steps * Trailer Brake * Tow/Haul Mode * Micro

Super Crew Cab 5.0L V8 4X4 * 6 Passenger * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Hard Tonneau Cover * Side Steps * Trailer Brake * Tow/Haul Mode * Micro

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

197,905KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9625576
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF9EFA87039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 197,905 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Crew Cab 5.0L V8 4X4 * 6 Passenger * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Hard Tonneau Cover * Side Steps * Trailer Brake * Tow/Haul Mode * Microsoft Sync * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/SiriusXM/Aux/USB * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Vinyl Floors * Automatic Headlights * Tow Mirrors *  Rear Child Door Locks * Rear Cargo Light *

No Added FEES, Cheapest Warranty Options and Lowest payment opions on approved credit!
***************************************************************************************
Bad Credit Car Loans & Financing Available, No Credit Auto Loans, bankruptcy, Uber driver, Skip the dishes driver, 9 digit SIN number, financing for all credit types.
***************************************************************************************
Low interest rates available for good credit ratings.
***************************************************************************************
Apply Online, Auto Financing Available for Cambridge, Toronto, Mississauga, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Brantford and Guelph
***************************************************************************************
Ask About your Warranty options at a discount 
***************************************************************************************
Apply now at www.eagleautomall.ca
*************************************************************************************** 
 *All prices exclude HST, Licensing
*At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan.
*All payments shown are based on a 6.96% rate of borrowing over qualified terms based on the lender, with HST included.
Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle at a purchase price of $10,000, at 6.96% rate of borrowing over a 60 month term is $2,099.75 and payment would be $51.80 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit.
***************************************************************************************
Disclaimer Information: Please confirm accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes and licenses are not included in the listing price. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit. 

Vehicle Features

4 X 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
