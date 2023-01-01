$16,995+ tax & licensing
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
2014 Ford F-150
Super Crew Cab 5.0L V8 4X4 * 6 Passenger * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Hard Tonneau Cover * Side Steps * Trailer Brake * Tow/Haul Mode * Micro
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
197,905KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF9EFA87039
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 197,905 KM
4 X 4
