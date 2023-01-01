Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Fiesta

144,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,790

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,790

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Fiesta

2014 Ford Fiesta

SE/1.6L/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Fiesta

SE/1.6L/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

  1. 1688226710
  2. 1688226728
  3. 1688226729
  4. 1688226727
  5. 1688226709
  6. 1688226710
  7. 1688226710
  8. 1688226712
  9. 1688226708
  10. 1688226709
  11. 1688226710
  12. 1688226709
  13. 1688226708
  14. 1688226711
  15. 1688226708
  16. 1688226708
  17. 1688226708
  18. 1688226709
  19. 1688226709
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,790

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
144,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10136034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - FULLY LOADED - NO ACCIDENTS - 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

2011 Toyota RAV4 4WD...
 174,000 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 162,000 KM
$10,490 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey S...
 203,000 KM
$7,490 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory