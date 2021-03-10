2014 Ford Fiesta

Sale $8,000 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6706082

6706082 Stock #: 21N6770

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 21N6770

Mileage 135,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.