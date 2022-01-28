$8,990+ tax & licensing
519-267-8448
2014 Ford Fiesta
SE/1.6L/5 SPEED/FULL LOADED/NO ACCIDENTS/SAFETY IN
Location
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,990
- Listing ID: 8251869
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY INCLUDED - CARFAX SHOWS ALL SERVICE RECORDS FROM A FORD DEALER - NO ACCIDENTS -
OUR CARS ARE SANITIZED PRIOR TO THE TEST DRIVE AND THE DELIVERY DAY -
WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS
OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -
WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY -
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -
MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -
SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -
www.asprestigeautosales.com
PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
