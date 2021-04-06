2014 Ford Focus

+ taxes & licensing
519-653-1212
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
+ taxes & licensing
Steering Wheel Controls * Cruise Control * Hands Free Calling * Automatic Headlights * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Bluetooth * MicroSoft Sync * Automatic/Manual Mode * Sport Mode * 12V DC Outlet * Climate Control * Heated Mirrors * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * LED Headlights *!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7