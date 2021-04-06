Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Focus

72,170 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

SE SEDAN

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Focus

SE SEDAN

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

  1. 6851268
  2. 6851268
  3. 6851268
  4. 6851268
  5. 6851268
  6. 6851268
  7. 6851268
  8. 6851268
  9. 6851268
  10. 6851268
  11. 6851268
  12. 6851268
  13. 6851268
  14. 6851268
  15. 6851268
  16. 6851268
  17. 6851268
  18. 6851268
  19. 6851268
  20. 6851268
  21. 6851268
  22. 6851268
  23. 6851268
  24. 6851268
  25. 6851268
  26. 6851268
  27. 6851268
  28. 6851268
  29. 6851268
  30. 6851268
  31. 6851268
  32. 6851268
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72,170KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6851268
  • VIN: 1FADP3F24EL385520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,170 KM

Vehicle Description

Steering Wheel Controls * Cruise Control * Hands Free Calling * Automatic Headlights * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Bluetooth * MicroSoft Sync * Automatic/Manual Mode * Sport Mode * 12V DC Outlet * Climate Control * Heated Mirrors * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * LED Headlights *!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lebada Motors

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 66,771 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 61,363 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey S...
 126,662 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
Video Calls

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory