2014 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $5,990 + taxes & licensing 2 0 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9576082

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Safety Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Tinted Glass Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Mechanical Power Steering Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.