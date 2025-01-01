Menu
If you havent driven a Ford Fusion lately you definitely need to come check this one out in an all wheel drive.  This car is loaded with tons of features yet boasts a very reasonable price. Very comfortable plush power leather seats and steering wheel controls and navigation and a backup camera are just some of the best features.  Hurry in for a test drive before someone else takes it home. 

Fusion is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485

2014 Ford Fusion

151,336 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Fusion

SE

12216924

2014 Ford Fusion

SE

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,336KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0T94ER280390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,336 KM

Vehicle Description

If you haven't driven a Ford Fusion lately you definitely need to come check this one out in an all wheel drive.  This car is loaded with tons of features yet boasts a very reasonable price. Very comfortable plush power leather seats and steering wheel controls and navigation and a backup camera are just some of the best features.  Hurry in for a test drive before someone else takes it home. 
Fusion is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-XXXX

519-242-6485

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2014 Ford Fusion