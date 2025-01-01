Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** SLE *** HIGH TERRAIN *** CREW CAB *** SHORT BOX *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 265,180KM *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****</p><p>WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY </p><p>WE WILL NOT SAFETY THE VEHICLE <br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO </p>

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

265,180 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE / CREW / SHORT BOX / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

Watch This Vehicle
13320875

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE / CREW / SHORT BOX / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1765648712087
  2. 1765648712577
  3. 1765648713001
  4. 1765648713400
  5. 1765648713803
  6. 1765648714258
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
265,180KM
As Is Condition
VIN 3GTU2UEC7EG533505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 265,180 KM

Vehicle Description

YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** SLE *** HIGH TERRAIN *** CREW CAB *** SHORT BOX *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 265,180KM *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY 

WE WILL NOT SAFETY THE VEHICLE 

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 / NO ACCIDENTS / AMG / PANO ROOF / NAV for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 / NO ACCIDENTS / AMG / PANO ROOF / NAV 89,488 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Corolla S / NO ACCIDENTS / LEATHER / HEATED SEATS / CRUISE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Toyota Corolla S / NO ACCIDENTS / LEATHER / HEATED SEATS / CRUISE 122,684 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI GLI / SUNROOF / NAV / LEATHER / HTD SEATS / AUTO for sale in Cambridge, ON
2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI GLI / SUNROOF / NAV / LEATHER / HTD SEATS / AUTO 77,996 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2014 GMC Sierra 1500