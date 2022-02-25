$26,500+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Z71
Location
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
152,790KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8429388
- Stock #: 448726
- VIN: 3GTU2UEC3EG448726
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,790 KM
Vehicle Description
No reported accidents
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
