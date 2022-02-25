Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

152,790 KM

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Groh Motors Ltd.

519-653-3112

SLE Z71

SLE Z71

Location

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

152,790KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8429388
  • Stock #: 448726
  • VIN: 3GTU2UEC3EG448726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,790 KM

Vehicle Description

No reported accidents

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

