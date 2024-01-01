Menu
<p style=margin: 0px; padding-top: 10px; padding-right: 10px; padding-bottom: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>SAFETY INCLUDED - HEATER SEATS FRONT & REAR - SIDE MIRROR & REAR CAMERA - LEATHER SEATS - POWER SEATS, MEMORY SEAT, TRUNK, MIRRORS, WINDOWS, LOCKS - </strong><strong>BLUETOOTH - </strong><strong>PROXIMITY KEY - PUSH BUTTON START- HONDA DEALER SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX AVAILABLE - VERY CLEAN - </strong></span></span></p><p style=border: 0px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; margin: 0px; padding-bottom: 10px; padding-right: 10px; padding-top: 10px; vertical-align: baseline;><strong>WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -</strong></p><p><strong>WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -</strong></p><p><strong>PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:</strong></p><p><strong>www.asprestigeautosales.com</strong></p>

2014 Honda Accord

192,000 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Accord

EX-L 2.4L/SUNROOF/POWER SEATS/CERTIFIED

2014 Honda Accord

EX-L 2.4L/SUNROOF/POWER SEATS/CERTIFIED

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
192,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - HEATER SEATS FRONT & REAR - SIDE MIRROR & REAR CAMERA - LEATHER SEATS - POWER SEATS, MEMORY SEAT, TRUNK, MIRRORS, WINDOWS, LOCKS - BLUETOOTH - PROXIMITY KEY - PUSH BUTTON START- HONDA DEALER SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX AVAILABLE - VERY CLEAN - 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:

www.asprestigeautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-267-8448

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2014 Honda Accord