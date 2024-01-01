Menu
EX * Sunroof * Passenger Blind Spot Turn Camera *  Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Power Locks/Mirrors/Windows * Auto Driver Window Roll Down * Steering Wheels Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * Call Buttons * Econ Mode * Traction Control Button * Backup Camera * Touchscreen Infotainment * FM/AM Radio * CD/USB/Bluetooth/HDMI * HondaLink * Vehicle Information Display Screen * A/C * Heated Seats * Front Fog Lamps * 16" Alloy Wheels *

Why Choose Eagle Auto Mall?

- No Hidden Fees: Enjoy transparent pricing with no surprises.
- Comprehensive Warranty: Get the best auto warranty available.
- Low Monthly Payments: Take advantage of the lowest car payments around.
- Top Dollar for Trade-Ins: Sell or trade-in your car for the best value.

Clear & Simple Pricing

Prices exclude HST, licensing fees, and a $10 OMVIC fee. We aim for zero down payments, though occasionally one may be required. 

For example, a $10,000 vehicle at a 6.96 percent rate over 60 months costs just $51.80 weekly. 

Note that rates can change. Payments depend on approved credit, and sometimes a down payment is needed. Confirm all details as we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at the time of listing. Taxes and licenses are not included in the listed price.

Finance fee may apply, inquire for details.

Experience the difference at Eagle Auto Mall – your trusted partner for quality used cars and exceptional service.

2014 Honda Civic

188,992 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Civic

EX* Sunroof * Passenger Blind Spot Turn Camera * Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Power Locks/Mirrors/Windows * Auto Driver Window Roll Down *

2014 Honda Civic

EX* Sunroof * Passenger Blind Spot Turn Camera * Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Power Locks/Mirrors/Windows * Auto Driver Window Roll Down *

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
188,992KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F50EH001141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,992 KM

Vehicle Description

EX * Sunroof * Passenger Blind Spot Turn Camera *  Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Power Locks/Mirrors/Windows * Auto Driver Window Roll Down * Steering Wheels Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * Call Buttons * Econ Mode * Traction Control Button * Backup Camera * Touchscreen Infotainment * FM/AM Radio * CD/USB/Bluetooth/HDMI * HondaLink * Vehicle Information Display Screen * A/C * Heated Seats * Front Fog Lamps * 16” Alloy Wheels *

Why Choose Eagle Auto Mall? - No Hidden Fees: Enjoy transparent pricing with no surprises.- Comprehensive Warranty: Get the best auto warranty available.- Low Monthly Payments: Take advantage of the lowest car payments around.- Top Dollar for Trade-Ins: Sell or trade-in your car for the best value.

Clear & Simple Pricing Prices exclude HST, licensing fees, and a $10 OMVIC fee. We aim for zero down payments, though occasionally one may be required.  For example, a $10,000 vehicle at a 6.96 percent rate over 60 months costs just $51.80 weekly.  Note that rates can change. Payments depend on approved credit, and sometimes a down payment is needed. Confirm all details as we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at the time of listing. Taxes and licenses are not included in the listed price.

Finance fee may apply, inquire for details. Experience the difference at Eagle Auto Mall – your trusted partner for quality used cars and exceptional service. 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

2014 Honda Civic