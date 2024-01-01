$13,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Civic
EX* Sunroof * Passenger Blind Spot Turn Camera * Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Power Locks/Mirrors/Windows * Auto Driver Window Roll Down *
Location
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
519-650-0326
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
188,992KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F50EH001141
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,992 KM
Vehicle Description
EX * Sunroof * Passenger Blind Spot Turn Camera * Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Power Locks/Mirrors/Windows * Auto Driver Window Roll Down * Steering Wheels Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * Call Buttons * Econ Mode * Traction Control Button * Backup Camera * Touchscreen Infotainment * FM/AM Radio * CD/USB/Bluetooth/HDMI * HondaLink * Vehicle Information Display Screen * A/C * Heated Seats * Front Fog Lamps * 16” Alloy Wheels *
Why Choose Eagle Auto Mall? - No Hidden Fees: Enjoy transparent pricing with no surprises.- Comprehensive Warranty: Get the best auto warranty available.- Low Monthly Payments: Take advantage of the lowest car payments around.- Top Dollar for Trade-Ins: Sell or trade-in your car for the best value.
Clear & Simple Pricing Prices exclude HST, licensing fees, and a $10 OMVIC fee. We aim for zero down payments, though occasionally one may be required. For example, a $10,000 vehicle at a 6.96 percent rate over 60 months costs just $51.80 weekly. Note that rates can change. Payments depend on approved credit, and sometimes a down payment is needed. Confirm all details as we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at the time of listing. Taxes and licenses are not included in the listed price.
Finance fee may apply, inquire for details. Experience the difference at Eagle Auto Mall – your trusted partner for quality used cars and exceptional service.
