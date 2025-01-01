$13,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda Civic
SI
2014 Honda Civic
SI
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
172,744KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFG4A54EH100226
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black and Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,744 KM
Vehicle Description
Here it is!! Honda Civic SI coupe. This car runs and drives like a new car. With low kms and very well taken care of, this coupe in a manual is soo fun to drive and it's great on gas. This car checks all the boxes that make car ownership a joy. This car would be a great graduation gift for that good student heading off to school or about to embark on a new job opportunity. Hurry in before it's gone
Civic is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
