Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Here it is!! Honda Civic SI coupe. This car runs and drives like a new car. With low kms and very well taken care of, this coupe in a manual is soo fun to drive and its great on gas. This car checks all the boxes that make car ownership a joy. This car would be a great graduation gift for that good student heading off to school or about to embark on a new job opportunity. Hurry in before its gone</div><div><br></div><div>Civic is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. </div><div><br></div><div>Registered dealer</div><div>Ventoso Motor Products</div><div>335 Dundas St N Cambridge</div><div>519-242-6485</div>

2014 Honda Civic

172,744 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Honda Civic

SI

Watch This Vehicle
12652629

2014 Honda Civic

SI

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

  1. 1750166772
  2. 1750166772
  3. 1750166772
  4. 1750166772
  5. 1750166772
  6. 1750166772
  7. 1750166772
  8. 1750166772
  9. 1750166772
  10. 1750166772
  11. 1750166772
  12. 1750166772
  13. 1750166772
  14. 1750166772
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,744KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFG4A54EH100226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black and Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,744 KM

Vehicle Description

Here it is!! Honda Civic SI coupe. This car runs and drives like a new car. With low kms and very well taken care of, this coupe in a manual is soo fun to drive and it's great on gas. This car checks all the boxes that make car ownership a joy. This car would be a great graduation gift for that good student heading off to school or about to embark on a new job opportunity. Hurry in before it's gone
Civic is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products

Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL SPORT for sale in Cambridge, ON
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL SPORT 168,595 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland for sale in Cambridge, ON
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 206,385 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Corolla XSE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2018 Toyota Corolla XSE 242,139 KM $12,999 + tax & lic

Email Ventoso Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-242-XXXX

(click to show)

519-242-6485

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2014 Honda Civic